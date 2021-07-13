Angels select Wildcats ace Chase Silseth in 11th round; Kobe Kato to Astros in 13th

After two days of waiting, Chase Silseth is off the board.
The Los Angeles Angels took Silseth, the Arizona Wildcats' right-handed ace, with their 11th-round pick (321st overall) in Tuesday's portion of the amateur draft. The day's selections started at 9 a.m.; by 9:30, Silseth — who helped pitch the Wildcats to the College World Series a month ago — was picked.
UA second baseman Kobe Kato went to the Houston Astros two rounds later. Both players could opt to return to college if they're unable to strike deals with their professional clubs.
The Angels' selection stopped a surprising slide for Silseth, who was ranked as the 145th-best prospect in the draft by Baseball America and 157th by MLB.com. In 2021, Silseth went 8-1 with a 5.55 ERA; he averaged nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
MLB.com wrote before the draft that Silseth "has an intriguing mix of pitches that could give him a chance to start" in the pros.
A New Mexico native who attended Tennessee and the College of Southern Nevada before transferring to the UA, Silseth became the fifth Wildcat to be taken in this year's draft.
Kato soon became the sixth, going to Houston with the 388th overall pick. Baseball America was high on the Hawaiian-born Kato before the draft, ranking him as the 250th-best available player. In 2021, he hit .350 with 16 doubles and 34 RBIs. The left-handed-hitting Kato also walked more times (43) than he struck out (34), an advanced skill for a college player — and something that's increasingly prized by pro clubs.
Four other Wildcats — outfielder Ryan Holgate (Cardinals), first baseman Branden Boissiere (Nationals), outfielder Donta' Williams (Orioles) and left-handed reliever Gil Luna (White Sox) — were all drafted Monday. The 20-round draft concludes Tuesday afternoon.
Check out MLB.com's video scouting report on Silseth here: