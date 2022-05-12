Angels to promote ex-Wildcat Chase Silseth to start Friday night's game

Former Arizona Wildcats pitcher Chase Silseth will make his major-league debut on Friday, when the Los Angeles Angels take on the Athletics in Oakland.
The Angels made Silseth their 11th-round pick in last year's draft. He's been stellar so far this season, going 2-0 with a 1.73 ERA for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas and showing much of the promise that he displayed during his time as the Wildcats' ace.
Silseth spent one season at Arizona after transferring from College of Southern Nevada. He posted an 8-1 record with a 5.55 ERA and impressive strikeout and walk rates (9.7 K/9, 2.7 BB/9). He would have been a fourth-year junior had he returned.
Silseth will become the first player from the 2021 draft to make his big-league debut. He's the second former Wildcat to make his big-league debut this season. Houston's JJ Matijevic had five plate appearances for the Astros last month.
JJ Matijevic is the 31st Arizona Wildcat to make the big leagues since 2009. Here's the list.
JJ Matijevic was called up to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. When he make his first plate appearance, Matijevic will become the 31st ex-Wildcat to make the big leagues since 2009.
Here's a look at the list:
Daniel Schlereth
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: May 29, 2009
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryan Perry
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 8, 2009
Team: Detroit Tigers
Brad Mills
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: June 18, 2009
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Mark Melancon
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 26, 2009
Team: New York Yankees
Trevor Crowe
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 9, 2009
Team: Cleveland Indians
Konrad Schmidt
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 13, 2010
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Jason Donald
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: May 18, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Jordan Brown
Position: First base/outfield
Big-league debut: Aug. 1, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Cory Burns
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 4, 2012
Team: San Diego Padres
Preston Guilmet
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: July 10, 2013
Team: Cleveland Indians
Donn Roach
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 2, 2014
Team: San Diego Padres
Brad Glenn
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: June 27, 2014
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Dan Butler
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 10, 2014
Team: Boston Red Sox
Rob Refsnyder
Position: Second base/outfield
Big-league debut: July 11, 2015
Team: New York Yankees
Jett Bandy
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 14, 2015
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Joey Rickard
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 4, 2016
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Andy Burns
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: May 9, 2016
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Alex Mejia
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: June 29, 2017
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Willie Calhoun
Position: Third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter