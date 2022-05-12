 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angels to promote ex-Wildcat Chase Silseth to start Friday night's game

Chase Silseth will make his big-league debut on Friday.

Former Arizona Wildcats pitcher Chase Silseth will make his major-league debut on Friday, when the Los Angeles Angels take on the Athletics in Oakland.

The Angels made Silseth their 11th-round pick in last year's draft. He's been stellar so far this season, going 2-0 with a 1.73 ERA for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas and showing much of the promise that he displayed during his time as the Wildcats' ace.

Silseth spent one season at Arizona after transferring from College of Southern Nevada. He posted an 8-1 record with a 5.55 ERA and impressive strikeout and walk rates (9.7 K/9, 2.7 BB/9). He would have been a fourth-year junior had he returned.

Silseth will become the first player from the 2021 draft to make his big-league debut. He's the second former Wildcat to make his big-league debut this season. Houston's JJ Matijevic had five plate appearances for the Astros last month.

