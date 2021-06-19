Arizona AD Dave Heeke on having an ‘Omaha-built’ baseball program, keeping Jay Johnson

“It’s the best college baseball atmosphere in the West. We want to keep building on that. There’s no reason that it can’t continue to be that. But there are amenities that we need at Hi Corbett ... that’ll be important to entice our fans to keep coming — and to help generate revenue for our program.”

This has been an unprecedented spring for U of A sports. What do you make of the success so many programs have enjoyed?

A: “I think 14 of our programs went to the postseason. It’s pretty remarkable. We won a couple conference championships in there. It’s been a great year. And if you think about ... where we were at the beginning of this season, or really at the end of last year, with the pandemic — not really knowing what we were going to do, where we were going to go, how we were going to do this — and to see how our coaches, our staff and all of our student-athletes have dealt with that and had remarkable seasons, it’s been something else.”

It was about this time a year ago when you were starting to allow student-athletes to come back to campus. Could you have imagined things would be almost back to normal a year later?