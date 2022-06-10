Arizona All-America catcher Daniel Susac invited to MLB draft combine

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac, a projected first-round pick, has been invited to the MLB draft combine.

The combine is scheduled to start Tuesday and run through June 20 at Petco Park in San Diego. It features up to 255 draft prospects – 137 from college and 118 from high school.

MLB Network will televise a portion of the event Thursday and Friday.

The 2022 MLB draft is slated for July 17-19 in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Susac, a draft-eligible sophomore, slashed .366/.429/.582 this season. He hit 12 home runs with 61 RBIs in 64 games.

Baseball America ranks Susac as the No. 11 prospect in the ’22 draft. Collegiate Baseball named him a second-team All-American for the second straight year.

