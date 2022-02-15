Arizona Baseball Analytics Twitter feed reveals Wildcats’ statistical superlatives

Hale was a bit hesitant at first to put some of that information out into the world. Then he came to a realization.

“The recruits love it. The fans love it,” Hale said. “And we’ve got some good numbers.”

The current players like it too. They all want to see their names atop the leaderboard.

“It creates competition,” sophomore catcher Daniel Susac said. “Competition brings out the best in everybody.”

Hale’s predecessor, Jay Johnson, cultivated a competitive environment at Arizona. He used every technological tool available but was guarded about publicizing information as basic as his pitchers’ velocities.

Johnson, a high school football player and admirer of Alabama coach Nick Saban, never wanted to give the opposition an edge. He also didn’t want his pitchers to be distracted by in-stadium radar readings — which are coming soon to Hi Corbett.

Hale understands where Johnson was coming from.

“All of it’s great. It just can’t be your master,” Hale said of analytics. “It’s a great teaching tool. But you’ve got to be careful not to get too caught up.