Arizona baseball notes: Cats clean up in Pac-12 awards, GCU recalls playing UA, 'Lopes have family ties

GCU plan: Limit Cats’ bats

Grand Canyon knows all too well the danger of facing the Pac-12’s most lethal offense.

“You have to minimize the big inning,” said GCU head coach Andy Stankiewicz.

The Wildcats and ‘Lopes square off in Friday’s NCAA Regionals after meeting twice earlier in the season. On April 13, GCU beat the visiting Wildcats 5-4 in 10 innings. The teams played again May 4, with Arizona winning 13-2. The Cats put up seven runs in the fifth inning on the way to runaway victory.

Grand Canyon pitchers combined to walk five batters and give up 13 hits in the second matchup; Stankiewicz said his team must clean up those mistakes if it hopes to steal the first game of the postseason against the favored Wildcats.

“You can’t afford to give them freebies, or free bases,” he said.

The good news for Grand Canyon is that the formula is already in front of them thanks to their 5-4 extra-inning win in the first meeting on April 13.

“At our place, our pitchers made some big pitches, and we made some nice plays,” Stankiewicz said.

