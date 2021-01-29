Arizona baseball schedule features home opener vs. Ball State, Pac-12 opener at No. 2 UCLA

Arizona will open the 2021 baseball season on Feb. 19 vs. Ball State. A month later, the Wildcats dive into the deep end of the Pac-12 pool.
After a non-conference slate consisting of 12 home games and a trip to Frisco, Texas, for the Frisco College Baseball Classic, Arizona begins league play against the Pac-12’s top program.
The UA visits UCLA for a three-game series starting March 19, per the schedule released Friday. The Bruins are ranked second in the nation by Baseball America and D1Baseball.com. The Wildcats are ranked 15th and 22nd, respectively.
Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener is scheduled for March 26 against Oregon. The UA visits rival Arizona State for a three-game series April 1-3 before facing ASU in a non-conference game at Hi Corbett Field on April 6.
The Wildcats played 15 games last year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season. Arizona and its Pac-12 brethren are hopeful they can play a full 56-gAme season this year, although the pandemic hasn’t gone away and interruptions are expected.
It’s unclear whether fans will be allowed to attend games. In an e-mail to season-ticket holders, the UA reiterated that the Pac-12 has prohibited attendance “until further notice.”
“We are continuing to work in unison with state, city and local county ordinances with the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, fans and staff as a top priority,” the e-mail states. “In the event we are approved to have fans at Hi Corbett Field during the spring 2021 season, we will operate on a single-game ticket model and offer limited single-game tickets to last year's season-ticket holders first.”
Attendance policies could change over the course of the season.
Home non-conference games will be live-streamed. The broadcast and live-stream schedules for league games are still being determined.
Games in the March 4-7 Frisco Classic will be streamed on FloSports.
All times are MST and are subject to change.
ARIZONA WILDCATS' 2021 BASEBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in ALL CAPS)
Feb. 19: BALL STATE, 6 p.m.
Feb. 20: BALL STATE, 6 p.m..
Feb. 21: BALL STATE, 1 p.m.
Feb. 22: BALL STATE, 10 a.m.
Feb. 25: SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6 p.m.
Feb. 26: SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27: SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 1 p.m.
Feb. 28: SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 10 a.m.
March 4: Oklahoma (at Frisco, Texas), 1 p.m.
March 5: Oklahoma (at Frisco, Texas), 11 a.m.
March 6: Dallas Baptist (at Frisco, Texas), 12 p.m.
March 7: Missouri (at Frisco, Texas), 11 a.m.
March 11: WICHITA STATE, 6 p.m.
March 12: WICHITA STATE, 6 p.m.
March 13: WICHITA STATE, time TBA
March 14:WICHITA STATE, time TBA
March 19: at UCLA, 6 p.m.
March 20: at UCLA, 2 p.m.
March 21: at UCLA, 1 p.m.
March 22: at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m.
March 26: OREGON, 6 p.m.
March 27: OREGON, time TBA
March 28: OREGON, time TBA
April 1: at Arizona State, time TBA
April 2: at Arizona State, time TBA
April 3: at Arizona State, time TBA
April 6: ARIZONA STATE, 6 p.m.
April 9: CAL, 6 p.m.
April 10: CAL, 6 p.m.
April 11: CAL, time TBA
April 13: at Grand Canyon, 6 p.m.
April 16: at Washington State, time TBA
April 17: at Washington State, time TBA
April 18: at Washington State, time TBA
April 20: NEW MEXICO STATE, 6 p.m.
April 23: USC, 6 p.m.
April 24: USC, time TBA
April 25: USC, time TBA
April 30: UTAH, 6 p.m.
May 1: UTAH, time TBA
May 2: UTAH, 11 a.m.
May 4: GRAND CANYON, 6 p.m.
May 7: at Stanford, time TBA
May 8: at Stanford, time TBA
May 9: at Stanford, time TBA
May 10: at Santa Clara, time TBA
May 14: WASHINGTON, 6 p.m.
May 15: WASHINGTON, time TBA
May 16: WASHINGTON, time TBA
May 18: NEW MEXICO STATE, 6 p.m.
May 21: at Oregon State, 5:35 p.m.
May 22: at Oregon State, 1:35 p.m.
May 23: at Oregon State, 1:05 p.m.
May 27: DIXIE STATE, 6 p.m.
May 28: DIXIE STATE, 6 p.m.
May 29: DIXIE STATE, 6 p.m.
