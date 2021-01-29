Arizona baseball schedule features home opener vs. Ball State, Pac-12 opener at No. 2 UCLA

Arizona will open the 2021 baseball season on Feb. 19 vs. Ball State. A month later, the Wildcats dive into the deep end of the Pac-12 pool.

After a non-conference slate consisting of 12 home games and a trip to Frisco, Texas, for the Frisco College Baseball Classic, Arizona begins league play against the Pac-12’s top program.

The UA visits UCLA for a three-game series starting March 19, per the schedule released Friday. The Bruins are ranked second in the nation by Baseball America and D1Baseball.com. The Wildcats are ranked 15th and 22nd, respectively.

Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener is scheduled for March 26 against Oregon. The UA visits rival Arizona State for a three-game series April 1-3 before facing ASU in a non-conference game at Hi Corbett Field on April 6.

The Wildcats played 15 games last year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season. Arizona and its Pac-12 brethren are hopeful they can play a full 56-gAme season this year, although the pandemic hasn’t gone away and interruptions are expected.