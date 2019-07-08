Right-handed pitchers Wesley Scott and Davis Vainer and outfielder Mac Bingham will be part of the Arizona baseball team’s 2019 signing class, coach Jay Johnson said Monday.
The trio will be part of the Wildcats’ team in 2020.
“We are very excited to add these three players to our program,” Johnson said in a press release. “All three bring unique ability and talent that will blend well with the solid nucleus of players that we are returning. Our coaching staff and team is looking forward to begin preparing for the 2020 season.”
Scott, from Riverside, California, was one of the top high school players in the country last year, going 6-1 with a 0.98 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 50 innings.
Vainer is a graduate transfer from Alabama. He had a 3.34 ERA and struck out 43 hitters in 29 2/3 innings for the Crimson Tide last year. He’s coming to UA for his last year despite being picked by the Astros in the 21st round of the MLB draft last month.
Bingham, from San Diego, hit .356 in his high school career with 12 homers and 45 RBIs. He was picked by the Cubs in the 40th round last month.