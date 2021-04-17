 Skip to main content
Arizona baseball team ends three-game skid with win at Washington State
Baseball: No. 13 Arizona 13, Washington State 8

Arizona baseball team ends three-game skid with win at Washington State

Daniel Susac had a three-run homer, a two-run homer and a two-run double as the No. 13-ranked Arizona baseball team bounced back from a lopsided loss with a 13-8 win at Washington State on Saturday.

Susac was 3 for 5 while driving in seven and scoring four times for UA, which lost 21-2 on Friday night to the Cougars. Donta Williams also homered Saturday while going 3 for 6 with three RBIs, and Ryan Holgate was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Leading 8-5, UA (22-11, 8-6) broke the game open with a five-run ninth, highlighted by Susac’s three-run blast. Starter Garrett Irvin (3-1) earned the win, allowing five runs in six innings.

The rubber game of the series is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

