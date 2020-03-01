Arizona baseball team lets lead slip away in 15-10 loss to visiting Rhode Island

Rhode Island scored six runs in the ninth inning to rally past the Arizona baseball team 15-11 on Sunday at Hi Corbett Field.
No. 25-ranked UA led 10-9 entering the ninth before the Rams (5-5) continued their game-long assault on Arizona pitching. All seven Wildcat pitchers allowed at least two earned runs, with none of them going more than 2 2/3 innings.
Nate Brown (0-1) took the loss.
The UA offense had 13 hits and drew nine walks. Leadoff hitter Donta Williams was 0 for 0 at the plate — with five walks and three runs scored.
Austin Wells had three hits and two RBIs, while Matthew Dyer drove in three runs. Jacob Blas, Tony Bullard and Mac Bingham all had two hits.
Arizona (7-4) next visits Texas for a game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.