Arizona baseball team ranked No. 18 in preseason poll

After barely missing the NCAA Tournament a year ago, the Arizona Wildcats are ranked No. 18 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll.
UA won its last 10 games in 2019 to finish 32-24 overall and 15-14 in the Pac-12, but the Wildcats were left out of the postseason.
Other Pac-12 teams in the preaseason Top 40 are No. 5 Arizona State, No. 12 UCLA, No. 25 Stanford and No. 32 Oregon State.
UA coach Jay Johnson is 153-91 in his four seasons with the Wildcats, with a 61-58 mark in conference play.
Arizona, which is bringing in the No. 11-ranked recruiting class, opens it season with a three-game home series against Albany from Feb. 14-16.