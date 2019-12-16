Arizona baseball team ranked No. 18 in preseason poll
Arizona baseball team ranked No. 18 in preseason poll

Arizona's head coach Jay Johnson watches his Wildcats work on their swings in the minutes before they take on Team USA in an exhibition game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

After barely missing the NCAA Tournament a year ago, the Arizona Wildcats are ranked No. 18 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll.

UA won its last 10 games in 2019 to finish 32-24 overall and 15-14 in the Pac-12, but the Wildcats were left out of the postseason.

Other Pac-12 teams in the preaseason Top 40 are No. 5 Arizona State, No. 12 UCLA, No. 25 Stanford and No. 32 Oregon State.

UA coach Jay Johnson is 153-91 in his four seasons with the Wildcats, with a 61-58 mark in conference play.

Arizona, which is bringing in the No. 11-ranked recruiting class, opens it season with a three-game home series against Albany from Feb. 14-16.

