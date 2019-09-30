The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will play in three fall exhibition games to prepare for the 2020 season.
The Wildcats will host Team USA at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Cal Poly Pomona at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, with both games at Hi Corbett Field. UA will also play San Diego at American Family Fields in Phoenix at noon on Nov. 17.
Team USA is made up of professional players, and is managed by Joe Girardi. It will be the squad that is looking to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
American Family Fields is the spring training home of the Brewers.
UA is coming off a season where it finished 32-24 overall and 15-14 in the Pac-12. Despite ending the year on a 10-game winning streak, the Wildcats were one of the last teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona landed the No. 11 recruiting class in the country for this season.