The Arizona baseball team exploded late to win its ninth straight game, 10-4 at Washington State on Friday night.
UA trailed 4-2 before scoring three runs in the sixth inning and five in the ninth to win for the 12th time in 13 games. The Wildcats (31-24, 14-14 Pac-12) have scored at least seven runs in each of their past 14 games.
Justin Wylie bashed a three-run homer in the sixth to give UA the lead for good. He finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
Arizona's Cameron Cannon raised his season average to .401 with a 4-for-5 night. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning.
Austin Wells and Branden Boissiere both added two hits as UA had 13 as a team.
Vince Vanelle (2-2) earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings. Starter Andrew Nardi allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings.
UA has reached double-digits in runs in six of the past seven games, including a 21-4 win over the Cougars in the series opener Thursday.
Last-place Washington State fell to 11-41-1 overall and 3-25-1 in the Pac-12.
The teams wrap up the three-game series at noon Saturday on Pac-12 Arizona. UA will find out if it made the NCAA Tournament on Monday.