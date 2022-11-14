 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Arizona baseball to begin 2023 season in MLB4 Tournament; home opener vs. West Virginia on Feb. 24

Arizona's head coach Chip Hale talks to his Wildcats just before first pitch against Hermosillo at the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, Tucson, Ariz., October 6, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona baseball team will open the 2023 season in a high-profile tournament in Scottsdale.

The Wildcats are set to participate in the MLB4 Tournament at Salt River Fields from Feb. 17-20, per the official schedule released Monday.

Four other teams participating in the tournament: Tennessee (the No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament), Michigan, UC San Diego and Fresno State.

Arizona’s home opener is slated for Friday, Feb. 24, against West Virginia. That will kick off a seven-game homestand.

The Wildcats open Pac-12 play at home against Cal on March 10. Their conference road opener is one week later at UCLA.

Arizona visits rival Arizona State for a three-game series March 24-26. The Wildcats host the Sun Devils on Wednesday, April 19.

People are also reading…

Arizona has 53 regular-season games scheduled, down from the customary 56. The Wildcats are guaranteed at least two games in the reformatted Pac-12 Tournament, which is slated to start May 23 at Scottsdale Stadium.

For the complete 2023 UA schedule, click here.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona shocks college football world with upset win over UCLA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News