Arizona baseball to begin 2023 season in MLB4 Tournament; home opener vs. West Virginia on Feb. 24

The Arizona baseball team will open the 2023 season in a high-profile tournament in Scottsdale.

The Wildcats are set to participate in the MLB4 Tournament at Salt River Fields from Feb. 17-20, per the official schedule released Monday.

Four other teams participating in the tournament: Tennessee (the No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament), Michigan, UC San Diego and Fresno State.

Arizona’s home opener is slated for Friday, Feb. 24, against West Virginia. That will kick off a seven-game homestand.

The Wildcats open Pac-12 play at home against Cal on March 10. Their conference road opener is one week later at UCLA.

Arizona visits rival Arizona State for a three-game series March 24-26. The Wildcats host the Sun Devils on Wednesday, April 19.

Arizona has 53 regular-season games scheduled, down from the customary 56. The Wildcats are guaranteed at least two games in the reformatted Pac-12 Tournament, which is slated to start May 23 at Scottsdale Stadium.