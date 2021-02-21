Arizona bats remain quiet with runners on base; UA loses second straight to Ball State

Arizona left 12 runners on base and notched just three hits in 21 at-bats with runners on. The Wildcats were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Even in winning the season opener and scoring seven runs Saturday night, Arizona left a lot of meat on the bone. The UA offense stranded 27 baserunners in the first two games, including 17 in an 11-inning setback Saturday.

For the series, the Wildcats are batting .186 (11 for 59) with runners on base and .162 (6 for 37) with runners in scoring position.

“I think guys are trying to do too much,” Johnson said. “They’re allowing the situation to supersede their playing. That’s a tough admission for me as a coach for how strong the hit plan is here and how much it’s drilled in.

“So we’re gonna work on their mind to get them in a place where that doesn’t happen.”

Losing to non-conference opponents, especially at home, has been a rarity under Johnson. The Wildcats entered this season with a 60-13 record in non-conference games at Hi Corbett over the past five seasons. Their overall mark was 102-38 – second best in the Pac-12 during that span.

Arizona hasn’t lost a non-conference home series with Johnson as its coach.