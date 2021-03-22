Arizona blasts five homers in 18-2 drubbing of Loyola Marymount

A day after losing at UCLA in the finale of a three-game set, Arizona took out its frustrations on host Loyola Marymount.

No. 21-ranked UA dominated in an 18-2 win Monday, smashing five homers and scoring at least four runs in three different innings.

Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac both hit two home runs, and Branden Boissiere also went deep. Berry was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, Susas went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Boissiere was 2 for 5, and also drove in four runs.

Nik McClaughry and Tanner O'Tremba each had two hits. O'Tremba scored four runs in his first start of the season.

Trevor Long (2-0) earned the win with three scoreless relief innings. Starter Chandler Murphy allowed only one hit in two scoreless innings.

The Wildcats (14-6) next host No. 13 Oregon for a three-game series, starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Hi Corbett Field.