Arizona bullpen comes through again as Wildcats thump ASU to take season series

No. 16 Arizona (19-8) has won six of eight games since dropping two of three at UCLA to open Pac-12 play March 19-21. The UA hosts Cal this weekend. ASU fell to 16-8.

Abshier spearheaded a relief corps that combined for seven shutout innings. The UA bullpen allowed only one earned run in 19 frames in the four games against ASU.

“I can't tell you how big that was for our team, our pitching staff and hopefully a sign of really good things to come out of him because we could use another left-hander out of the bullpen,” UA coach Jay Johnson said. “He certainly has the talent to do it. So to match that up with that kind of performance tonight was awesome. He was the difference in the game.”

In each victory over ASU, Arizona overcame a deficit. Tuesday’s was 2-0 entering the bottom of the third.

The Wildcats then posted two-plus runs in each of the next five innings. Third baseman Nik McClaughry registered the biggest blow – a three-RBI double over the head of center fielder Joe Lampe in the bottom of the sixth. Arizona had been 0 for 4 with the bases loaded up to that point. The extra-base hit extended the Wildcats’ from 7-2 to 10-2.