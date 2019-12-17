Arizona catcher Austin Wells named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America Team
Arizona catcher Austin Wells named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America Team

Austin Wells homered in his first collegiate at-bat, and went on to post one of the most impressive freshman seasons in Arizona’s long and distinguished baseball history.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

After a record-setting freshman year in 2019, Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells has been named to the second team of Collegiate Baseball's All-America Team.

Wells hit .353 with 73 runs, 15 doubles, seven triples, five homers and 60 RBIs last year in 56 games. He set UA freshman marks for runs and on-base percentage (.462). He was named Arizona's first-ever Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and was a consensus Freshman All-American

This summer, Wells hit .308 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 42 games in the Cape Cod League.

UA, which is ranked No. 18 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll, opens its season with a three-game set against Albany at Hi Corbett Field from Feb. 14-16.

