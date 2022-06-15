Arizona catcher Daniel Susac adds three more to stockpile of postseason honors

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac picked up three more postseason honors Wednesday.

Susac was named a second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game while also earning first-team West All-Region recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Susac slashed .366/.429/.582 with 12 home runs, 19 doubles and 61 RBIs as a sophomore this past season. He posted the 10th 100-hit campaign in UA history.

Susac previously was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. He also earned first-team all-conference recognition from the Pac-12.

Susac, who was invited to this week’s MLB draft combine in San Diego, is expected to be a first-round selection. The draft is scheduled for July 17-19.

