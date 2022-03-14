Arizona catcher Daniel Susac named National, Pac-12 Player of Week; Wildcats beat host Pacific

Arizona sophomore catcher Daniel Susac was named both the Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week and the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday.
Susac hit .526 over four games last week with five runs, three homers, 11 RBIs and two doubles.
The sophomore homered twice and drove in five runs in the first inning alone in a 13-5 win over Cal on Sunday.
For the year, Susac is hitting .407 with 11 doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs in 17 games. He went 1 for 4 Monday as UA wrapped up its four-game trip to Northern California by beating host Pacific 13-8.
The No. 17-ranked Wildcats (13-4) fell behind 5-2 after two innings but scored four times in the fifth inning and five times in the sixth to go up 13-5.
Chase Davis and Noah Turley each homered for the Wildcats, who are averaging 11.2 runs over the past five games.
Davis, Turley and Tommy Splaine each drove in three runs. Tyler Casagrande drove in the go-head runs with a two-run double in the fifth that made it 7-5.
Davis and Turley both homered in the sixth. Davis' team-leading fifth homer was a three-run shot that made it 10-5, and Turley followed with his fourth homer to make it 12-5.
Chandler Murphy got the start, but allowed three runs in just one-third of an inning in his first game of the year after missing the start of the season due to an arm injury. Quinn Flanagan (2-1) earned the win in relief, allowing three hits over two scoreless innings.
Pacific fell to 7-9.
UA next hosts No. 10 Stanford (9-5) for a three-game series starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinal eliminated the Wildcats from the College World Series last season.