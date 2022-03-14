Arizona catcher Daniel Susac named National, Pac-12 Player of Week; Wildcats beat host Pacific

Arizona sophomore catcher Daniel Susac was named both the Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week and the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Susac hit .526 over four games last week with five runs, three homers, 11 RBIs and two doubles.

The sophomore homered twice and drove in five runs in the first inning alone in a 13-5 win over Cal on Sunday.

For the year, Susac is hitting .407 with 11 doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs in 17 games. He went 1 for 4 Monday as UA wrapped up its four-game trip to Northern California by beating host Pacific 13-8.

The No. 17-ranked Wildcats (13-4) fell behind 5-2 after two innings but scored four times in the fifth inning and five times in the sixth to go up 13-5.

Chase Davis and Noah Turley each homered for the Wildcats, who are averaging 11.2 runs over the past five games.

Davis, Turley and Tommy Splaine each drove in three runs. Tyler Casagrande drove in the go-head runs with a two-run double in the fifth that made it 7-5.