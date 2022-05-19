Arizona catcher Daniel Susac named semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Arizona sophomore catcher has been selected as of one of 39 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Thursday.

The Howser Trophy is awarded to the top player in college baseball based on two rounds of national voting. Susac is one of three Pac-12 players selected as semifinalists. He’s also just the fourth player in Arizona history to earn semifinalist status.

Susac led the team and ranked second in the Pac-12 with a .368 batting average entering Thursday evening’s game at Oregon. His 84 hits paced the conference and ranked sixth among all Division I players. The Wildcats’ starting catcher also boasted a .987 fielding percentage.

Susac was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season. He was also a consensus Freshman All-American.

Susac is eligible for this summer’s MLB draft and is projected to be a first-round pick.

