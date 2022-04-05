Arizona catcher Daniel Susac named to Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac is among 45 players who've been named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list.

The sophomore – who led the Pac-12 in batting average, hits, doubles and total bases entering Tuesday’s non-conference game at Arizona State – is the eighth Wildcat to make the midseason watch list since that became part of the award process in 2012.

The Golden Spikes Award is presented annually to the nation’s top amateur baseball player. Susac is one of four Pac-12 players to have made the midseason watch list this year.

Susac, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, is slashing .416/.468/.696. He has 13 doubles, six home runs, 27 runs and 30 RBIs. Susac also has a .987 fielding percentage.

Susac is eligible for the MLB draft after this season. Baseball America’s latest mock draft has Susac going seventh overall to the Chicago Cubs.

