Arizona center fielder Donta’ Williams has yet to meet a diving catch he doesn’t think he can make

Williams had two near-misses earlier in the season, one against Southeastern Louisiana, the other against Air Force. Both times, the ball popped out of his glove. That happens sometimes upon impact when you play as hard as Williams does.

“I expect to make every play in the outfield,” he said. “That’s just my competitive nature. I feel like I let my team down, let my pitcher down, when I don’t make plays like that. I always beat myself up about the plays I haven’t made.”

Ups and downs

Arizona continues to search for consistency and depth in its pitching staff.

The Wildcats yielded just six runs through the first 19 innings against UCLA. The Bruins then scored 11 runs over the next six innings, notching at least one in each frame.

In all, four UA pitchers combined to yield 13 hits and seven walks in an 11-3 loss that gave UCLA the series win.

“I like the talent. I really do,” Johnson said. “If you’re just measuring arm strength and breaking balls, those guys have a chance to be successful. Some of them need more time and experience to improve. We certainly don’t want it to come at the expense of them scoring in six of the eight innings. But I feel like we’ll get it right.”