Arizona's bats have awakened.

The Wildcats reached double figures in runs for the second straight game, pummeling Cal Baptist 16-7 in a non-conference game Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

The victory comes on the heels of Arizona's 15-5 victory over West Virginia on Sunday. The Wildcats had six total runs in their previous two games, both losses to the Mountaineers.

The Cats' 31 runs in the past two games are six more than they had in their first six (25). Arizona's 19 hits were a season high and its most since Feb. 24, 2022, when the UA also had 19 hits vs. Milwaukee.

Outfielder Chase Davis and catcher Cameron LaLiberte each had four hits and four RBIs for Arizona. Davis had the Wildcats' lone home run, a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning. He's tied for the team lead in homers with Mac Bingham; both have three.

Shortstop Nik McClaughry had three hits, while infielders Mason White, Kiko Romero and Garen Caulfield had two apiece. Outfielder Tyler Casagrande had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the sixth.

Arizona (5-3) led 8-0 through three innings and 11-2 through four.

Right-hander Aiden May earned his first victory as a Wildcat, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings. The transfer from Pima Community College struck out six batters without a walk.