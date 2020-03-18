Arizona coach Jay Johnson 'heartbroken' over Wildcats' season being cut short because of coronavirus

“I am heartbroken for our players having something this meaningful to them taken away so fast, by something no one has control over. I am proud of their efforts, selflessness and commitment to Arizona baseball and the University of Arizona.

“It’s only been a couple of days but, selfishly, I miss high-fiving Donta Williams at third base after hitting a triple. I miss seeing Jacob Blas flying around the field making plays on defense and on the bases. I miss the confidence I felt having Austin Wells, Branden Boissiere, Ryan Holgate, or Matthew Dyer walking up to the plate with runners on base. I miss seeing Vince Vannelle coming into the game with the lead, knowing we were going to win that night. I miss taking the field four times a week in front of the greatest college baseball fans on the West Coast.

“I miss the excitement I had every time one of our new pitchers that we recruited came into the game and filled the strike zone like a seasoned veteran. I miss the energy in our dugout with every single player pushing in the same direction for the good of our team. I miss going to practice the next day and improving things that the game the night before told us we needed to improve. I miss the preparation for the next battle alongside our student-athletes and the anticipation of the next team photo we would take after a win over a quality opponent.