Arizona coach Jay Johnson hopes for full baseball season but remains wary of disruptions

They began workouts Wednesday and are slated to hold their first official full-squad practice Jan. 29.

The season opener is slated for Feb. 19 against Ball State. The Cardinals weren’t the originally scheduled opponent.

“It’s been changed three times,” Johnson said. “The other two teams were not comfortable traveling.”

So it goes during the pandemic. Every school has conditions under which it must operate. Every conference has a different approach.

Johnson said every non-conference weekend he had booked a year ago has changed, with one exception: the March 5-7 Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas. And even that has been altered: Dallas Baptist has replaced Michigan State in the four-team tournament.

Arizona played 15 games in 2020 before the pandemic shut down the season, along with every other NCAA sport.

Unlike some other conferences, the Pac-12 hasn’t made any official announcements about the ’21 campaign. Some leagues are moving to four-game weekend series instead of the standard three. The Pac-12 plan for now is to continue with three-game sets, meaning the usual 30 conference games for each of the 11 schools that play baseball.