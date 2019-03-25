San Diego State had three RBI singles with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat visiting Arizona 6-4 on Monday night.
The loss was UA's fourth in a row after it was swept at No. 1-ranked UCLA over the weekend.
Nick Quintana put the Wildcats on the board first with a solo homer in the top of the first. UA later tied the game with single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Arizona (13-11) went up 4-3 in the eighth when Donta Williams walked with the bases loaded.
Matthew Dyer had three of UA's eight hits. The Wildcats drew nine walks in the game that lasted 4 hours, 20 minutes.
Avery Weems (2-2) took the loss, allowing the three eighth-inning runs. Starter George Arias Jr. gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings.
The Wildcats next visit No. 9 Arizona State for a three-game series. The first game is at 7 p.m. Friday.