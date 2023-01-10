 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona introduces new white uniforms, pays homage to 1986 national title team

The Arizona Wildcats baseball announced on Monday that it will introduce new white uniforms this season that pay homage to the 1986 national championship team. 

 (Arizona Athletics)

Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats. 

The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national championship. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507). 

The 1986 national championship is the third of four titles in program history; the next one is in 2012. 

For the first time in program history, Arizona's new uniforms will feature last names on the back. 

Arizona opens the season against Tennessee on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. on Friday at the MLB Invitational at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

