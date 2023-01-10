Arizona introduces new white uniforms, pays homage to 1986 national title team

Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats.

The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national championship. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507).

⚪️ 𝐍𝐄𝐖 for 2023… throwing it back to our 1986 National Championship look with the all-white unis 🥶 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/dgLam0rjnu — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) January 10, 2023

The 1986 national championship is the third of four titles in program history; the next one is in 2012.

For the first time in program history, Arizona's new uniforms will feature last names on the back.