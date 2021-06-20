Arizona looks to respond after crushing CWS defeat; Wildcats have done it before

But it’s critical that the Wildcats remain true to themselves, right fielder Ryan Holgate said.

“It’s more a matter of us just sticking with what we came here to do, which is stay within ourselves and just have as much fun as we can,” said Holgate, whose two-run homer off Kumar Rocker gave Arizona a short-lived 5-3 lead Saturday. “It was awesome to have a game like that (against Vanderbilt). Obviously a disappointing result at the end. But nothing changes.”

Johnson sent Garrett Irvin to the mound in the second game of the Stanford series, and he’s expected to get the starting assignment Monday. Irvin pitched superbly against the Cardinal, allowing just two runs and five hits in seven innings.

“There’s going to be more people in the stands, but I think we play better when there’s more people,” Irvin said. “Assuming that I start (Monday), I just have the mindset of try to pitch the same as I have been.

“We’ve already played them. I guess it’s an advantage to both sides. They’ve already seen me. But I’ve already seen them.”