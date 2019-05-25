After another blowout victory, the Arizona Wildcats will have to wait a few days to find out if their torrid stretch to end the season will result in an NCAA Tournament bid.
UA (32-24, 15-14 Pac-12) beat host Washington State 15-7 on Saturday afternoon to finish the regular season on a 10-game winning streak. UA has won 13 of its last 14 games after falling to 19-23 on April 30.
The Selection Show will air at 9 a.m. Monday on ESPNU.
Justin Wylie hit two homers and Dayton Dooney also went deep in the win. Wyile had three hits while Donta Williams and Tony Bullard each added two. Austin Wells tripled and drove in three runs.
The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 46-15 during the three games, and have scored at least eight runs in every game during their 10-game streak.
Arizona averaged 13.7 runs and outscored its opponents 192-76 in May.
UA jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning Saturday, then broke the game open with another five-run inning in the sixth to take a 13-4 lead.
Quinn Flanagan (8-3) earned the win, allowing four runs in six innings.
Washington State finished the year 11-42-1 overall and 3-26-1 in the Pac-12.