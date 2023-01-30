 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Arizona OF Chase Davis named third-team preseason All-American by D1Baseball

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis watches from home plate before circling the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against Ole Miss during the Coral Gables NCAA regional at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

 Sam Navarro, Miami Herald

Arizona Wildcats junior outfielder Chase Davis received another preseason All-America nod Monday, earning third-team recognition from D1Baseball.com.

Davis previously was named a second-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

As a sophomore in 2022, Davis slashed .289/.414/.583 while leading the Wildcats in home runs (18) and walks (48).

Also Monday, Baseball America ranked Davis 43rd on its top-200 board for the 2023 MLB draft. Davis' teammate, right-hander TJ Nichols, came in at No. 92.

Arizona opens the '23 season Feb. 17 against No. 2 Tennessee in the MLB Desert Invitational at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

Carlos Correa has agreed on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets. This is despite him having already agreed to terms with the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year $350 million contract.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2024 Paris Olympics: Zelensky presses Macron to ban Russia from games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News