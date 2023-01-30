Arizona OF Chase Davis named third-team preseason All-American by D1Baseball

Arizona Wildcats junior outfielder Chase Davis received another preseason All-America nod Monday, earning third-team recognition from D1Baseball.com.
Davis previously was named a second-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
As a sophomore in 2022, Davis slashed .289/.414/.583 while leading the Wildcats in home runs (18) and walks (48).
Also Monday, Baseball America ranked Davis 43rd on its top-200 board for the 2023 MLB draft. Davis' teammate, right-hander TJ Nichols, came in at No. 92.
Arizona opens the '23 season Feb. 17 against No. 2 Tennessee in the MLB Desert Invitational at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.
