Arizona OF Chase Davis to participate in USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis (5) reacts from inside the dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Ole Miss Rebels during the Coral Gables NCAA baseball regional game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, Saturday, June 4, 2022.

 Sam Navarro, Miami Herald

The Arizona Wildcats will have a representative at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp for the second year in a row.

UA outfielder Chase Davis has accepted an invitation to participate in the upcoming camp in Cary, North Carolina. Catcher Daniel Susac played for USA Baseball last summer.

Davis had a breakout sophomore season. He belted a team-leading 18 home runs, tied for third most in the Pac-12. Davis slashed .289/.414/.583. He had 13 doubles, scored 56 runs and drove in 54.

Davis was scheduled to play in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer before accepting the invite from USA Baseball.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp features 48-50 premier non-draft-eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series June 30–July 4. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after the camp that will represent the United States in a tournament in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

