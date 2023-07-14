Another Arizona player is going to LSU to play for former Wildcats coach Jay Johnson.

Outfielder Mac Bingham, the UA’s leadoff hitter for most of last season, announced Friday that he’s headed to Baton Rouge.

Bingham, who hit .360 with 20 doubles and 10 home runs in 2023, becomes the fourth Arizona player to follow Johnson to the Bayou. Utility player Jacob Berry and pitchers Riley Cooper and Bryce Collins transferred to LSU shortly after Johnson left town in June 2021.

Bingham was a candidate to be selected in the MLB Draft, which concluded Tuesday. Before the draft, he put his name in the transfer portal to keep all his options open. After he wasn’t picked, Bingham chose the fairly well-worn path from Tucson to Baton Rouge to play for Johnson, former UA hitting coach Marc Wanaka and the reigning national champion Tigers.

“Thank you to the University of Arizona and the Wildcat community for a special 4 years with amazing memories,” Bingham posted on Instagram. “Tucson has a special place in my heart and always will. Thank you to the coaching staff for helping me develop into who I am and the player I am today.

"I have decided to go to LSU for my final college season. I look forward to competing in the SEC and further developing as a player.”

Bingham appeared in 190 games, including 169 starts, over four seasons at Arizona. He hit .318 with a .399 on-base percentage, 41 doubles and 18 home runs.

Bingham’s departure opens a spot in center field, which could be filled by junior-college transfer Brandon Rogers. Returnees Emilio Corona and Brendan Summerhill are among the in-house candidates for starting outfield positions.

BA to NU

Former Arizona All-American Brian Anderson, a graduate of Canyon del Oro High School, has been named the interim coach at Northwestern.

Anderson succeeds Jim Foster, who was fired after only one year at NU following allegations of bullying and abusive behavior.

Anderson was a star player for the hometown Wildcats before being picked by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2003 MLB Draft. He played five seasons in the majors, from 2005-09.

Anderson served as an undergraduate assistant for Arizona in 2022, tutoring outfielders and coaching first base. He also worked for Pima Community College before joining Foster’s staff at Northwestern.

Cole promoted at SDSU

Anderson wasn’t the only former UA staffer to get a promotion this week.

Shaun Cole, the pitching coach for the 2012 Arizona squad that won the College World Series, has been named the acting head coach at San Diego State after Mark Martinez retired Thursday.

Cole worked for the UA from 2009-14, first as director of baseball operations, then as pitching coach. Collegiate Baseball named Cole the National Pitching Coach of the Year in 2012 after he helped the Wildcats win their fourth national championship.