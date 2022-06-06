Arizona-Ole Miss NCAA regional final delayed again in South Florida; start time TBA

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The NCAA regional final between Arizona and Ole Miss is in another weather delay.

The teams were on the field and warming up at Alex Rodriguez Park - eyeing a 4:20 p.m. PT/1:20 Tucson time start - when the two coaches huddled with NCAA officials. It was determined that an approaching weather system would disrupt play, so the start time was pushed back again. No new time had been announced as of this writing.

The game between the Wildcats and Rebels was originally slated for a 1 p.m./10 a.m. first pitch.

Arizona put itself in this position by rallying to defeat host Miami 4-3 late Sunday. It was the Wildcats' second elimination-game victory of the day. The Cats need to beat the Rebels twice to win the Coral Gables Regional and advance to Super Regionals. If necessary, that extra game could be played Tuesday.

Right-hander Chandler Murphy (1-2, 8.89 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona. He will face righty Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.57).

