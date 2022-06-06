Arizona-Ole Miss NCAA regional final in Miami now slated for 2:20 p.m. MST start

CORAL GABLES, Fla. —

The NCAA has given Arizona and Ole Miss the green light to begin their NCAA regional final - barring any further weather delays.

The Wildcats and Rebels are now slated to get underway at 5:20 p.m. ET/2:20 Tucson time at Alex Rodriguez Park.

The game was originally slated for a 1 p.m./10 a.m. first pitch. Then it was pushed back to 4:20/1:20 before a second delay.

Arizona put itself in this position by rallying to defeat host Miami 4-3 late Sunday. It was the Wildcats' second elimination-game victory of the day. The Cats need to beat the Rebels twice to win the Coral Gables Regional and advance to Super Regionals. If necessary, that extra game could be played Tuesday.

Right-hander Chandler Murphy (1-2, 8.89 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona. He will face righty Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.57).

