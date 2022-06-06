Arizona-Ole Miss NCAA regional final in South Florida in weather delay

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The NCAA Tournament regional final at Alex Rodriguez Park between Arizona and Ole Miss is under a weather delay.
The game was supposed to start at 10 a.m. Tucson time.
The Wildcats put themselves in this position by rallying to defeat host Miami 4-3 late Sunday. It was Arizona’s second elimination-game victory of the day. The Cats need to beat the Rebels twice to advance to Super Regionals.
Right-hander Chandler Murphy (1-2, 8.89 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona. He will face righty Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.57).
