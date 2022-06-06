Arizona-Ole Miss NCAA regional final in South Florida in weather delay

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The NCAA Tournament regional final at Alex Rodriguez Park between Arizona and Ole Miss is under a weather delay.

The game was supposed to start at 10 a.m. Tucson time.

No new start time has been determined as of yet. We will update you as soon as that information becomes available.

The Wildcats put themselves in this position by rallying to defeat host Miami 4-3 late Sunday. It was Arizona’s second elimination-game victory of the day. The Cats need to beat the Rebels twice to advance to Super Regionals.

Right-hander Chandler Murphy (1-2, 8.89 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona. He will face righty Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.57).

