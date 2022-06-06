 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Arizona-Ole Miss NCAA regional final in South Florida in weather delay

A view of the tarp on the field at Alex Rodriguez Park, site of the NCAA Tournament's Coral Gables Regional.

 Michael Lev

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The NCAA Tournament regional final at Alex Rodriguez Park between Arizona and Ole Miss is under a weather delay.

The game was supposed to start at 10 a.m. Tucson time.

No new start time has been determined as of yet. We will update you as soon as that information becomes available.

The Wildcats put themselves in this position by rallying to defeat host Miami 4-3 late Sunday. It was Arizona’s second elimination-game victory of the day. The Cats need to beat the Rebels twice to advance to Super Regionals.

Right-hander Chandler Murphy (1-2, 8.89 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona. He will face righty Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.57).

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona Wildcats react to season-ending loss to Texas in WCWS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News