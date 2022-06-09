 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona outfielder Tanner O'Tremba named first-team Academic All-American

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Tanner O'Tremba (44) signals toward the dugout as he circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Ole Miss Rebels during the Coral Gables NCAA Baseball Regional Final at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, Monday, June 6, 2022.

 Sam Navarro, Special to the Arizona Daily Star

Arizona outfielder Tanner O’Tremba has been named a CoSIDA first-team Academic All-American.

O'Tremba is the 15th student-athlete in program history to earn the distinction from CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the 12th to earn first-team honors and the first to do so since 1998.

O’Tremba, who’s from Parker, Colorado, graduated last month with a degree in psychology. He posted a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the 2021 Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll.

O’Tremba slashed .351/.446/.591 this season. He led the Wildcats with 21 doubles while also producing 11 home runs, 52 runs and 56 RBIs in 64 games. He ended the season with a 40-game on-base streak.

In what might have been his last two games as a Wildcat, the draft-eligible O’Tremba hit the game-winning, two-RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning vs. Miami in the NCAA Tournament’s Coral Gables Regional; and went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in Arizona’s season finale vs. Ole Miss.

