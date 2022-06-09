Arizona outfielder Tanner O'Tremba named first-team Academic All-American

Arizona outfielder Tanner O’Tremba has been named a CoSIDA first-team Academic All-American.

O'Tremba is the 15th student-athlete in program history to earn the distinction from CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the 12th to earn first-team honors and the first to do so since 1998.

O’Tremba, who’s from Parker, Colorado, graduated last month with a degree in psychology. He posted a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the 2021 Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll.

O’Tremba slashed .351/.446/.591 this season. He led the Wildcats with 21 doubles while also producing 11 home runs, 52 runs and 56 RBIs in 64 games. He ended the season with a 40-game on-base streak.

In what might have been his last two games as a Wildcat, the draft-eligible O’Tremba hit the game-winning, two-RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning vs. Miami in the NCAA Tournament’s Coral Gables Regional; and went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in Arizona’s season finale vs. Ole Miss.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.