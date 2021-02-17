Arizona picked to finish second in preseason Pac-12 baseball poll behind favorite UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats were picked to finish second in the Pac-12 in the annual preseason poll of conference baseball coaches.

UCLA was a unanimous pick to finish first. Arizona narrowly edged rival Arizona State for the second spot.

Arizona, which is ranked 15th in the nation by Baseball America, is slated to open the 2021 season on Friday against Ball State. The Wildcats went 10-5 during the pandemic-shortened ’20 season.

BA ranks UCLA as the No. 2 team in the country. The Bruins host the Wildcats from March 19-21 in the league-opening series for both clubs.

Below are the results of the preseason Pac-12 poll. Ten points were awarded for a first-place vote, nine for second, etc. First-place votes are in parentheses. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

1. UCLA (10) | 100

2. Arizona | 85

3. Arizona State | 83

4. Oregon State | 59

5. Stanford | 58

6. USC | 55

7. Oregon | 47

8. Washington | 45