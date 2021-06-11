 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona pitchers Randy Abshier, Gil Luna suspended for Super Regional vs. Ole Miss
breaking editor's pick top story

Arizona pitchers Randy Abshier, Gil Luna suspended for Super Regional vs. Ole Miss

Gil Luna

Arizona’s Gil Luna (4) pitches against ASU during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz. on March 30, 2019.

 Patrick Breen

Arizona will be without its top two left-handed relief pitchers for this weekend’s Super Regional series against Ole Miss.

Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been placed on interim suspension by the UA's dean of students office after a recent off-campus incident involving other university students. The two were deemed to have violated the student code of conduct.

The Wildcats and Rebels will play Game 1 of their best-of-three series at 6 p.m. Friday.

“The players will not be participating in tonight’s game," a UA athletic department spokesman said. "Consistent with the students’ privacy rights, we are not able to provide any additional details at this time.”

Abshier and Luna emerged over the second half of the season as two of the Wildcats’ most effective relievers. Abshier, a third-year sophomore, is 4-0 with a 2.91 ERA in 20 appearances. Luna, a fourth-year junior, is 1-0 with a team-best 1.69 ERA in 14 appearances. Each has one save.

Arizona (43-15) faces Ole Miss (44-20) are playing this weekend for a spot in the College World Series.

If the UA should win, it’s possible that Abshier and Luna could be reinstated before the CWS starts June 19.

Pitching depth has been one of Arizona’s strengths this season. The Wildcats still have multiple options out of the bullpen, but Abshier and Luna were two of their top three lefties.

Freshman Riley Cooper leads the team with 27 appearances and likely will have an even bigger role this weekend. The other left-handed option is junior Ian Churchill, who had a prominent role early in the season before falling out of favor. Churchill has an 8.53 ERA and was not on the active roster during last weekend’s Tucson Regional.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News