Arizona pitching faltered in CWS, but Wildcats’ outlook is promising for 2022

Price struggled to recapture his form after a midseason arm injury, and Vannelle was the tough-luck loser in the Vanderbilt game. But as the season progressed, Arizona relied increasingly on young pitchers who are expected to assume even bigger roles in 2022.

Right-handers Murphy and Netz were second-year freshmen who worked out of the rotation and the bullpen. Murphy finished with a 4.29 ERA — a number inflated by a rough outing against Stanford on Monday (one inning, five earned runs). Over his previous six appearances, a span of 21 2/3 innings, Murphy had a 1.66 ERA. He threw five hitless innings in relief against Arizona State on April 1.

Netz, the surprise opener in Game 3 of the Super Regionals against Ole Miss, allowed the knockout-blow home run to Stanford’s Brock Jones on Monday. But from May 2 on, Netz was nearly unhittable. Over his final 12 appearances, Netz allowed four hits in 13 innings. His ERA over that span: 1.38.

Johnson considers Nichols, a true freshman this year, to be the most talented pitcher he’s gotten to Arizona’s campus. Nichols, a 6-4 righty, regularly hit the mid-90s with his fastball during his two innings of scoreless relief against Vanderbilt. Over his final eight appearances, Nichols allowed just 11 hits in 23 1/3 innings. He had a 1.54 ERA and a 26-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.