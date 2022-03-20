Arizona rallies to beat Stanford again, securing first series win over Cardinal since 2016

“They always give us a tough time,” Casagrande said. “I feel like every time we play them it’s a one-run game for the last four years I’ve been here.

“But I think that’s going to be the motto for this team — just never quitting. We feel like we’re never out. It says a lot about our character and how the guys are on and off the field.”

Stanford scored two runs in the first inning against Irvin, and you had to wonder at that point whether the Cardinal simply had the left-hander’s number.

Stanford shellacked Irvin in the CWS, piling up five runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. The first inning Sunday felt like more of the same. Irvin allowed three hits, including two doubles. One of the outs was caught at the wall.

Irvin walked the first batter he faced in the second inning after being ahead in the count 1-2. He then found his groove.

Irvin retired the next 12 Stanford batters, making frequent and effective use of his breaking pitches and getting the Cardinal to chase his fastball up and out of the strike zone.

Last year’s finale was on Irvin’s mind as he made the necessary adjustments to keep his team in the game.