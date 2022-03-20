Arizona rallies to beat Stanford again, securing first series win over Cardinal since 2016

It’s one thing to rally late to defeat a top-10 team. It’s another thing to do it two games in a row.
Less than 24 hours after a dramatic comeback win over No. 10 Stanford, No. 17 Arizona did it again. The Cardiac Cats scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overcome a four-run deficit and defeat Stanford 6-5 Sunday at Hi Corbett Field.
The win was the Wildcats’ fifth in a row and gave them a series victory over the preseason favorites in the Pac-12. Arizona will go for the sweep Monday night.
“They’ve got a lot of fight,” first-year coach Chip Hale said of his team, which improved to 15-4, 4-1 in the Pac-12. “It’s incredible. From the No. 1 guy to the 40th guy on the team, they’re all in here cheering their tails off, pulling for each other. And it helps, man.”
The rally began with a three-run homer by Chase Davis. The 419-foot blast to left-center, Davis’ sixth home run of the season, trimmed Arizona’s deficit to 5-4 and ignited the crowd of 3,305, which had been waiting for something to cheer about most of the afternoon.
“It changed drastically,” UA starter Garrett Irvin said of the energy at Hi Corbett. “As soon as he hit that one out, the whole stadium and the whole dugout just erupted.
“There was no doubt in anyone’s mind that we were going to come back.”
The next batter, Tommy Splaine, drew a walk. Kyle Casper pinch-ran for him and advanced to second on a Mac Bingham walk.
Tyler Casagrande then roped a single to right to score Casper and advance Bingham to third.
Casagrande, who went 3 for 4, knew he would get a changeup at some point from Stanford reliever Joey Dixon. Sure enough, on the second pitch, the changeup came. Casagrande made sure not to overswing.
“Just trying to stay short,” he said. “He started me off with a heater. Little late on it. So I figured it was coming next pitch.”
Stanford changed pitchers for the fourth time in the inning, bringing in left-hander Ryan Bruno to face Garen Caulfield with runners on first and third and one out. Caulfield twice showed bunt but pulled the bat back both times. He hit a fly ball to medium right-center, deep enough for Bingham to score the go-ahead run.
Holden Christian — who had notched the final out in the top of the eighth, stranding a runner at second and limiting Stanford to two runs in the inning — threw a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the win.
The Wildcats secured their first series victory over the Cardinal (9-7, 1-4) since 2016. Stanford won three of the four matchups last season, including an elimination game in the College World Series.
“They always give us a tough time,” Casagrande said. “I feel like every time we play them it’s a one-run game for the last four years I’ve been here.
“But I think that’s going to be the motto for this team — just never quitting. We feel like we’re never out. It says a lot about our character and how the guys are on and off the field.”
Stanford scored two runs in the first inning against Irvin, and you had to wonder at that point whether the Cardinal simply had the left-hander’s number.
Stanford shellacked Irvin in the CWS, piling up five runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. The first inning Sunday felt like more of the same. Irvin allowed three hits, including two doubles. One of the outs was caught at the wall.
Irvin walked the first batter he faced in the second inning after being ahead in the count 1-2. He then found his groove.
Irvin retired the next 12 Stanford batters, making frequent and effective use of his breaking pitches and getting the Cardinal to chase his fastball up and out of the strike zone.
Last year’s finale was on Irvin’s mind as he made the necessary adjustments to keep his team in the game.
“If anything, I learned from it,” said Irvin, who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings. “I remember vividly all the mistakes and the pitches I threw to the same hitters that I faced today.”
Entering the bottom of the eighth, Arizona had generated very little offense against Stanford starter Quinn Mathews. The left-hander had allowed six hits and one run, which was unearned, through seven.
Daniel Susac and Tanner O’Tremba led off the frame with back-to-back infield singles. Stanford coach David Esquer decided to leave in Mathews to face Davis, a left-handed batter, even though Mathews had thrown 109 pitches. Davis promptly smashed pitch No. 110 over the wall in left-center.
Arizona last swept Stanford in 2015. That will be the goal Monday. Maintaining focus and intensity will be a challenge with the series win already locked up.
“We talked about it today: What happened yesterday means nothing,” Hale said. “Tomorrow will be the same way.
“These guys will be ready. I guarantee you that. And if we’re not, again, we’re not gonna panic if we’re behind. We know we can fight back.”
Inside pitch
UA reliever Trevor Long allowed a pair of solo home runs in the top of the eighth. They were the first earned runs he has surrendered this season and raised his ERA to 1.54.
Caulfield’s sacrifice fly was hit to about the same spot from which Bingham started the game-ending double play Saturday. “It’s funny. I felt the same thing right when he hit it,” Casagrande said. “Luckily we got in with no play at the plate. So no stress.”
Light rain began to fall during the eighth inning. The game was over well before heavier ran came down later in the afternoon.
Stanford will start another left-hander, Drew Dowd (3-0, 2.37 ERA), against Arizona in the series finale. He will face right-hander Dawson Netz (2-0, 3.93).
