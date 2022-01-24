 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona ranked 13th in Baseball America's Top 25, highest spot yet in preseason polls
UA coach Chip Hale greets the umps during the before the Wildcats' game against Obregon at the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta on Oct. 3.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona is a consensus top-25 team heading into the 2022 baseball season.

The Wildcats landed in yet another preseason poll Monday, earning the No. 13 spot in Baseball America’s preseason Top 25.

Arizona previously had been ranked 15th by D1Baseball.com, 14th by Perfect Game and 22nd by Collegiate Baseball.

The Wildcats won the Pac-12, advanced to the College World Series and finished with a 45-18 record last season.

Arizona opens the ’22 campaign Feb. 18 against Kansas State in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

