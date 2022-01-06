 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona ranked 14th in Perfect Game preseason poll; Daniel Susac grabs 2nd All-America nod
alert editor's pick

Arizona ranked 14th in Perfect Game preseason poll; Daniel Susac grabs 2nd All-America nod

100421-tuc-spt-mexicanbaseballfiesta-p16.jpg

UA coach Chip Hale greets the umps during the before the Wildcats' game against Obregon at the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta on Oct. 3.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The start of the college baseball season is about six weeks away. Preseason prognostications have already begun.

The Arizona Wildcats checked in at No. 14 in Perfect Game’s preseason Top 25.

Arizona is in its first season under Coach Chip Hale. The Wildcats won the Pac-12 and advanced to the College World Series last year.

Arizona is one of four Pac-12 schools in PG’s rankings, joining Stanford (No. 3), UCLA (No. 17) and Oregon (No. 19).

Perfect Game also named UA sophomore catcher Daniel Susac a first-team preseason All-American. Susac was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021 after hitting .335 with 12 home runs and 65 RBIs. Collegiate Baseball also placed Susac on its preseason All-America squad.

The Wildcats are slated to open the 2022 campaign on Feb. 18 vs. Kansas State in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News