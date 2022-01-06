Arizona ranked 14th in Perfect Game preseason poll; Daniel Susac grabs 2nd All-America nod

The start of the college baseball season is about six weeks away. Preseason prognostications have already begun.

The Arizona Wildcats checked in at No. 14 in Perfect Game’s preseason Top 25.

Arizona is in its first season under Coach Chip Hale. The Wildcats won the Pac-12 and advanced to the College World Series last year.

Arizona is one of four Pac-12 schools in PG’s rankings, joining Stanford (No. 3), UCLA (No. 17) and Oregon (No. 19).

Perfect Game also named UA sophomore catcher Daniel Susac a first-team preseason All-American. Susac was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021 after hitting .335 with 12 home runs and 65 RBIs. Collegiate Baseball also placed Susac on its preseason All-America squad.

The Wildcats are slated to open the 2022 campaign on Feb. 18 vs. Kansas State in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

