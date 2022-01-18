 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona ranked 15th in D1Baseball preseason poll; UA opens season Feb. 18 vs. Kansas State
University of Arizona vs Obregon

University of Arizona's new head coach Chip Hale signs a few autographs for the kids lining the outfield fences shortly before the Wildcats take on Obregon in the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Kino Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 3, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell

Coming off a trip to the College World Series, the Arizona Wildcats picked up some prestigious preseason recognition Tuesday.

Arizona is ranked 15th in D1Baseball.com’s Preseason Top 25.

This is the third preseason poll in which the Wildcats have appeared. They were ranked 22nd by Collegiate Baseball and 14th by Perfect Game.

Arizona is one of three Pac-12 teams to be ranked by D1Baseball, which has Stanford at No. 6 and Oregon State at No. 18. Texas is D1Baseball’s preseason No. 1.

Baseball America has yet to release its Top 25, but BA did unveil its top 100 prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. Arizona catcher Daniel Susac landed at No. 16 on that list.

Susac, a draft-eligible sophomore, was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021 after batting .335 with 12 home runs and 65 RBIs while starting 60 of 61 games.

Susac’s former teammate, Jacob Berry, is No. 8 in BA’s top 100. Berry transferred to LSU after ex-UA coach Jay Johnson took the head job in Baton Rouge.

Arizona will make its debut under Chip Hale against Kansas State on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

