Arizona refocuses, responds to win another Pac-12 series after being ‘ambushed’ in opener

It was a shock to the system – even for a 20-year coaching veteran like Jay Johnson.

Johnson’s Arizona Wildcats lost the opener of their three-game series at Washington State last Friday 21-2. It was by far the largest margin of defeat in Johnson’s five-plus seasons at the helm of the UA program.

“I honestly don't ever remember being a part of a game like that,” Johnson said. “Credit Washington State. They have a good offense, the second-best offense in the Pac-12 next to us statistically. We just kind of got ambushed.

“In terms of responding, we called it what it was on the field. We really just went back to work.”

Homework, that is. Johnson implemented a teamwide study hall Friday night for about 2½ hours.

“My thought was, we didn't accomplish much on the baseball field today, so let's get something positive out of the day,” he said.

The Wildcats then arrived at Pullman’s Bailey-Brayton Field about an hour earlier than normal Saturday to get in some extra practice time.

The team was able to lock in and bounce back. No. 13 Arizona won the next two games to claim its fourth consecutive Pac-12 series victory.