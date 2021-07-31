 Skip to main content
Arizona RHP Chase Silseth signs with Angels; had 8-1 record for Wildcats in 2021
Arizona pitcher Chase Silseth was taken by the Los Angeles Angels in the 11th round of baseball's amateur draft.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Right-hander Chase Silseth won’t be returning to Arizona next season.

Silseth, the Friday-night starter for the Wildcats’ College World Series club, has signed with the Los Angeles Angels, the Star has learned. Silseth’s signing bonus wasn’t immediately known.

Silseth was the UA’s last remaining draft pick whose status was unclear heading into Sunday’s deadline for picks to sign. The Angels chose Silseth in the 11th round.

Silseth spent one season at Arizona after transferring from College of Southern Nevada. He posted an 8-1 record with a 5.55 ERA and impressive strikeout and walk rates (9.7 K/9, 2.7 BB/9). He would have been a fourth-year junior had he returned.

Arizona retained most of its top pitchers from last season, and first-year coach Chip Hale recently added one. Holden Christian, a left-handed reliever from Loyola Marymount, announced this week that he’s playing his final college season at the UA. Christian posted incredible numbers in 2021, surrendering only 11 hits in 35 innings while striking out 53 batters. He had a 3-1 record, four saves and a 0.77 ERA.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

