Arizona right-hander Chandler Murphy to miss start of season because of arm injury

Arizona right-hander Chandler Murphy, projected to be one of the Wildcats’ weekend starters, will miss the start of the season as he continues to recover from an arm injury.

Murphy, a third-year sophomore from Peoria, posted a 7-0 record with a 4.29 ERA in 20 appearances last season, including eight starts. He struck out 62 batters in 63 innings.

Murphy is expected to return at some point this season. Arizona opens the 2022 campaign Feb. 18.

“He's still in the rehab process,” UA coach Chip Hale said. “It's gonna be a while. He's gotta get built up and make sure everything's good to go.”

Hale added that whenever Murphy is able to come back “it’ll be a nice acquisition.”

With Murphy out of the mix for now, five pitchers are being stretched out for starting duty: left-hander Garrett Irvin and right-handers TJ Nichols, Dawson Netz, Anthony Susac and Quinn Flanagan.

Third baseman Tony Bullard has returned to the team after being away following the recent death of his father.

“It’s just a very tough deal,” Hale said. “We're very saddened by it.

“I told the players, these aren't things they should be dealing with right now. When you get my age, you start dealing with these on a regular basis. But we’ll pull together and help him.”

