The Arizona baseball team continued its assault on opposing pitchers in a doubleheader sweep of Sam Houston State on Monday night at Hi Corbett Field.
UA won 14-7 in the first game and 16-2 in the seven-inning nightcap to improve to 26-24 overall heading into a three-game nonconference series at Penn State starting Thursday.
The Wildcats have won seven of their past eight games, and have scored 111 runs - an average of 13.9 per game - in that span. UA is averaging 9.3 runs per game on the season.
Freshman Dayton Dooney homered in each game en route to driving in nine runs on the night - five in the first and four in the second game.
Cameron Cannon went 3 for 4 in each game to raise his average to .398. He drove in six total runs while scoring six times.
Branden Boissiere homered in the first game while Cannon went deep in the second.
The Wildcats took control early in each game, going up 12-3 after four innings in the first game and 16-0 after four in the nightcap.
Avery Weems (4-5) went the distance in the opener to earn the win. Only three of the seven runs he allowed were earned, as he gave up 10 hits and struck out eight without a walk in throwing 130 pitches.
George Arias Jr. (1-0) allowed three hits in four scoreless innings to earn the win in Game 2.
Sam Houston State fell to 29-22.
Monday night was Arizona's final home games of the season. After the Penn State series, UA will wrap up the regular season with a three-game set at last-place Washington State from May 23-25.