Arizona routs Southeastern Louisiana for fifth straight win

The Arizona baseball team finished off a four-game sweep of Southeastern Louisiana with a 14-2 romp Sunday at Hi Corbett Field.
No. 23 UA (6-2) scored at least two runs in the third through seven innings to break the game open. Branden Boissiere went 4 for 4 with four runs scored and three RBIs, and Donta Williams and Ryan Holgate both added two hits. Williams and Nik McClaughry each drove in two runs.
TJ Nichols (2-0) earned the win, allowing just one run on three hits in six innings. He struck out six.
UA will compete in the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic this week, starting with a game against Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Thursday.