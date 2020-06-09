Arizona’s Austin Wells has the hitting tools MLB craves, but there’s a catch

No one questions whether Austin Wells can hit. Enough people seem to be doubting whether he can catch to possibly drive him out of the first round of this week’s MLB draft.

So it goes for the sophomore-eligible Arizona Wildcat: His stock appears to have fallen slightly despite the fact that he hasn’t played in a baseball game since March 8.

Once considered something close to a lock to be taken in Round 1, Wells has slipped a bit, at least in the mock-draft realm. One example: On April 16, CBSSports.com projected Wells to be selected 26th by the Oakland Athletics. On June 1, the site had him going 28th to the New York Yankees. On Wednesday, it had him out of the first round entirely, including Competitive Balance Round A (picks 30-37).

The debate about Wells boils down to one factor: his ability to play catcher long term. If he can — and if he continues to hit the way he did at Arizona and in the Cape Cod League — he can be “a future All-Star in the big leagues,” UA coach Jay Johnson said.

If Wells ends up at first base or in left field, he still can be an All-Star. But there are lot more first basemen and left fielders who can rake than there are catchers. It could make the difference between Wells going in the first round or the second.